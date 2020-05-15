We analyzed at Cinemascomics the Blu-Ray of If I Were Rich, a crazy comedy about what would happen if you win the lottery and you can’t tell anyone

In Cinemascomics we have analyzed the domestic edition in Blu-Ray of If I were rich, the Spanish film in which humorously recounts the difficulties that a humble worker goes through when he gets 25 million euros in the lottery, but he cannot tell his family or friends. Can you enjoy so much money alone?

The Paramount Pictures comedy can now be enjoyed on DVD and Blu-ray, as well as for digital rental and sale, through the main platforms that operate in Spain. The physical distribution in our country is the responsibility of Sony Pictures Home Entertainment.

Alexandra Jiménez and Álex García make us laugh with the arrival in the physical format of the Paramount Pictures film, which became the third highest grossing Spanish feature film of 2019. The director is Álvaro Fernández-Armero, one of the champions of the local comedy. national, responsible for this tape in which he meets with Angela Armero and Tom Fernández to write a six-handed script that fails to bring out the best and worst in the human condition.

Santi (Álex García, Gente que Viene y Bah), whose life has always been a disaster and who only owns one van in which he lives, wins the jackpot in the lottery, 25 million euros. A piece of news that would be wonderful if it were not for one small detail: the community property regime in the process of divorce with Maite (Alexandra García, Superlópez). In this way, Santi will find himself entangled in an ever-growing – and hilarious – tangle of trying to hide all of his newly acquired fortune not only from his ex, but also from all his friends, until the divorce is effective.

Along with the lead duo, the cast includes Jordi Sánchez (La Que Se Avecina), Adrián Lastra (Primos), Paula Echevarría (Wave of Crimes), Diego Martín (Aqui Hay Hay Quien Viva), Franky Martín (El Continental), Bárbara Santa-Cruz (Without Rodeos), Gorka Lasaosa (Narcos: Mexico), Isabel Ordaz (The Best Summer of my Life) and Antonio Resines (Los Serrano), among others.

The film is a remake that has been adapted by Álvaro Fernández-Armero, Ángela Armero and Tom Fernández, and directed by Álvaro Fernández-Armero (Vergüenza). Based on the original tape Ah! Si J’Etais Riche, which was written and directed by Gérard Bitton and Michel Munz. The production director of Si Yo Fuera Rico is Mercedes Barbod, and the delegate producers are Jorge Tuca and Mónica Iturriaga. In turn, it has Paloma Molina and Sandra Hermida as executive producers; and with Ghislain Barrois, Álvaro Auguston, Eneko Lizarraga Arratibel and Francisco Sánchez Ortiz as producers. The feature film lasts approximately 98 minutes and is rated as not recommended for those under 16 years of age.

Si Yo Fuera Rico is shown in its Blu-Ray version with various extras, which we have analyzed for Cinemascomics readers. The Blu-Ray review is completely spoiler-free, in case you haven’t had a chance to watch it yet and want to know what extras it contains.

Technical data:

DVD: Audio in Spanish and audio description service in Spanish Dolby Digital 5.1. Subtitles in English and Spanish for the deaf. Film in standard definition in wide screen (2.39: 1). BLU-RAY: Audio in Spanish and audio description service in Spanish DTS-HD MA 5.1. Subtitles in English and Spanish for the deaf. High definition movie on wide screen (2.39: 1).

Trailer (2 minutes):

Making Of:

If I were rich I would watch this movie (2 minutes):

Alexandra Jiménez, who plays Maite, explains the low probability that you will win the lottery. While we watch scenes behind the cameras, director Álvaro Fernéndez Armero defines the film as a very contemporary fable with which we all recognize each other very easily. For Álex García, who plays Santi, his character has a lot of heart and a great sense of humor.

Neither with you nor without you (2 minutes):

Alexandra Jiménez and Álex García talk about the relationship between their characters, and what they would do if they had a lot of money.

Tips from a friend (2 minutes):

Lorena (Paula Echevarría) is the best friend of Alexandra Jiménez’s character, Maite, and tries to convince her friend to forget Santi and opt for Mario, listing the numerous defects of the first and the many virtues of the second.

Lala lala la la (2 minutes):

The cast confesses what they would do if the award had come to them and what they would do with the 25 million euros.

Lastly, we hope you enjoy buying Si Yo Fuera Rico, now available to take home with you on DVD and Blu-ray, as well as for rent and digital sales; and so you can see it as many times as you want.

If I were rich

Product: If I were Rico Blu-ray

URL: Amazon

Availability: InStock

Description: Santi (Álex García) life seems to be heading for the most absolute failure. But overnight his luck changes completely. Santi manages to become rich, very rich: he has won the lottery. The only problem he faces is that he cannot tell his friends or his ex anything about the matter, because Santi is in the process of divorcing Maite (Alexandra Jiménez). Will he be able to hide such a millionaire from his ex and from all his surroundings until the divorce is effective?

Edu16k

3.5 3.50 5

Average score

User Rating / 5 (Be the first! Votes)