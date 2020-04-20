Former club president is one of those indicted in the investigation initiated by the Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro

Flamengo’s president between 2013 and 2018, Eduardo Bandeira de Mello sought to exempt himself from responsibility for the fire that occurred in Ninho do Urubu, in February 2019, which caused the death of ten young athletes from the club’s base divisions. When talking about the subject, he said that the tragedy would never have occurred in his administration.

“If I were still president, I’m pretty sure the fire wouldn’t have happened. I stayed there six years and nothing happened. What happened there, I wasn’t there anymore, I honestly don’t know what was the cause. MP get to the truth. Because it is very unpleasant to have innocents being accused in a totally unfair manner. One of them is me “, he said, in an interview with journalist Jorge Nicola’s YouTube channel.

Bandeira de Mello, however, was one of those indicted in the investigation that investigates causes and responsibilities by the Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro. The former Flamengo official also lamented the suffering caused by the families in the deaths and criticized the current management of the club, presently chaired by Rodolfo Landim, for not having reached a financial support agreement for the relatives of the fatal victims of the fire.

“Nothing compares to the suffering of the parents and relatives of the boys when they lost a child in that situation. In Flamengo’s history there is nothing more sad, nothing more shameful and more tragic. I think that this issue with the families should have already been resolved. Flamengo had the chance to resolve it at the beginning, with the defender and the MP. I am no longer there, I cannot do anything “, he said.

