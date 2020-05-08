Trump: If I wanted to enter Venezuela, I would not do it in secret.

The president of United States, Donald trump, He again denied this Friday the participation of his government in an alleged failed plot in Venezuela to overthrow Nicolás Maduro, and pointed out that if he ordered an incursion into the South American country it would be a “invasion“

Miami World / Infobae

“If I wanted to go to Venezuela, I would not do it in secretTrump said in an interview with Fox News. “I would go in and they would do nothing about it. They would turn around. I would not send a small group. No no no. It would be called an army, ”he said. “It would be called an invasion“, he claimed.

“The government has nothing to do with it.Said Trump, who had already denied Washington’s involvement on Tuesday. That day, the American head of state had affirmed that it has “nothing to do” with the two maritime incursions in Venezuela, in which at least eight people died, according to Caracas.

“I just received information. It has nothing to do with our government, but I just received information on that and we will investigate. We are concerned about that (…) but it has nothing to do with our Government“The president expressed in statements to the press at the White House.

In a similar tone, the head of the Pentagon expressed himself in statements to journalists, Mark Esper, noting that “the United States Government had nothing to do with what happened in recent days in Venezuela“

For its part, the State Department acknowledged being aware of the information on the arrest of two US citizens in the framework of these attacks, but alleged “privacy issues”So as not to provide more details.

“We are trying to find out more, including about the activities of the two Americans who are reportedly in custody” of the Venezuelan authorities, the State Department said in a statement.