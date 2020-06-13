If Adara Molinero and her stormy relationship with Hugo Sierra were protagonists of the Telecinco magacines months ago, everything seems to indicate that the same thing will happen now with Elena Rodríguez and Jesús Molinero, the parents of this. A controversial interview carried out by Rodríguez in which he revealed that he became « afraid » of the man and where he asked his ex-husband to « stop » so that the issue would not continue to grow has triggered a direct reaction from Miller, As we could see in the delivery of ‘Save me’ issued this Thursday, June 11.

Jesús Molinero and Elena Rodríguez

In some statements by telephone that he has offered, Miller affirms that his ex-wife « has not said a fucking truth » and describes her as « scoundrel » After hearing how it was said that his son Aitor Molinero did not want to go with him when he was a child, and that she herself had to impose taking her two children at once and not just one, as it seemed that happened. Despite this, he has admitted that it is true that for a whole year he did not pass the pension to either of them, although he has decided to give a radical turn to history, leaving in the air the reason why he chose not to.

« The reason is what is silent, the fat, if I tell you why the bomb explodes », Molinero has stated very bluntly, leaving the ball on Rodríguez’s roof, which he has also accused of « having a lot to keep quiet », after asking himself « As a mileurista, it has been possible to pay a flat that will be worth between 400,000 and 450,000 euros ». A serious accusation that for now Rodríguez or any of his children has responded, something that may happen in the coming days in one of the formats of the chain.

Will there be a complaint?

But the thing has not been there, Molinero has accused Rodríguez of « to have opened 17 melons » As for the controversial statements about him, he refers and complains that neither Adara nor Aitor Molinero defended him in this controversy and against it, they did not hesitate to charge him directly in a controversial interview on ‘Saturday deluxe’: « The money rotten they’ve earned is dirty. » Finally, he anticipates that Luis, the former partner of Elena Rodríguez who has been accused of mistreatment on her part, could take legal action against her in the near future. « What you should do is denounce it, » says Miller.