“If I run for Secretary General I will choose to repeat in the presidency”

The president of Aragon, Javier Lambán, assures in an interview published this Sunday in Herald of Aragon that “if I present myself to the general secretariat” of the socialists in the region for the next legislature, “I will run for the presidency” since both responsibilities “must fall on the same person.” Thus, he will continue his journey in Aragonese politics if he is “willing” and the PSOE decides so.

Making a review of Spanish politics, he has indicated his dislike for “the drift” that he is taking: “I find it very worrying and this trivialization terrifies me”. And he recalled that in societies that seem “to have lost any ability to react”, any small spark can generate “uncontrollable outbursts”.

“Things happen every day that 20 or 30 years ago would have producedtrue scandals “and that put the institutions at real risk. The Aragonese president has assured that he believed that Spain had learned that what happened 80 years ago “never had to be repeated”, valuing the spirit with which the Transition and the Constitution were born, that is why “it seems to me absolutely terrifying“forget it and” let’s go back to looking for epic images of what happened “then.

In this sense, Lambán believes that it is still possible to “redirect the situation.” To do this, and with the upcoming arrival of European funds to help save the Spanish economy after the crisis caused by Covid-19, the president believes that a “great agreement” between all the matches, “but how minimum between PSOE and PP“, which should be extrapolated to” other crucial issues “in Spain.

The leader of the Aragonese Executive has also valued the departure of Pablo Iglesias, until now second vice president of the Government, to attend the elections in the Community of Madrid as a candidate for United We Can. “It gives me the impression that Iglesias will continue to be the leader of Podemos“, he indicated, emphasizing the possible consequences in the relations of the purple formation and the socialists.

“Spain needs a party like Cs”

Regarding a possible government in Aragon in which Citizens participate, Lambán has pointed out that “that would already be a feat” but that “it is not on anyone’s agenda.” In any case, “Spain needs a match like Cs, liberal, that is fundamental and that guarantees the transversality and the great agreements “, has affirmed.

From his point of view, it is not necessary to make changes in the counseling as “the government is working well”, since “the pandemic has contributed to reinforcing the cohesion” of the four parties that make it up and he does not see “any hint of fatigue” in either the councilors or the vice president and yes “a lot involvement, enthusiasm and commitment“

On the other hand, he stressed that right now “is more palatableAragon than CataloniaWhatinvestment destination for obvious reasons “after commenting that Aragon has been the” leading “autonomous community in Spain in betting on the automotive sector and battery factories.

The president believes that the 4-M elections in Madrid“Catalan independentists are not bad at it”, as he believes that noise will continue “because it is in his own nature.