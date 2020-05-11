Monday May 11, 2020

The ‘Prince’ stated that he feels very comfortable at Bayer Leverkusen, so he does not rule out extending his stay on German soil beyond 2023. In addition, the two-time champion of America indicated that the health system in Chile is very far from what is received in Germany.

After the return of football in Germany (05/16), Charles Aránguiz spoke of his career and his years at Bayer Leverkusen, where he recently renewed his contract until 2023, which buried countless rumors and even slipped the option of staying at live in Germanic lands.

“Trying to be as honest as possible, I did not imagine having the possibility and experience of living elsewhere. But this was my destiny. Life put me here in Germany. I stay three years here, but I can review a year if I want to leave, “he said in an interview with Las Últimas Noticias.

The íncipe Prince ’added that“ where will I go next? Maybe I can stay here all my life. I do not know. If I ever return to Chile, let it be to contribute and not to give pity. The fact of not wanting to move from Bayer or this country does not make me a better or worse person. As a family we are calm and we decided this with a lot of conviction ».

The two-time champion of America with the ‘Roja’ also expressed that “there was a lot of rumors that were false, they did not have to say that he was going to play on Mars. No one talked to me and everything that was rumored was false. If a large team had the desire to count on me, it comes, it does not process as much and it hires you, especially since it was free in June ».

Regarding the return of the Bundesliga, the one who emerged in Cobreloa stated that «as long as there are guarantees, we give him. You have to consider that football gives jobs to many, including you journalists. The management of the German government? People understood what was happening when quarantine was decreed, we all made the effort to stay home ».

Charles Aránguiz stated that «the German health system is very different from the Chilean one. It is more than clear that health systems are very bad in our country. We hope that the government improves them. It was one of the many things that caused the social outbreak.