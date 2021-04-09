“If I remember”, Frida Sofia responds to Enrique Guzmán

“Yes I remember”, Frida Sofia responds to Enrique Guzmán | Reform

Just a five-year-old girl! Frida Sofía, daughter of the singer Alejandra Guzman, has responded in a forceful way to the statements of his grandfather Enrique Guzmán with a “yes I remember.”

The famous model was offended by the interview that La Guzman’s father gave Ventaneando last Thursday. Enrique Guzman He shared with Pati Chapoy that Alejandra’s daughter points out that she had misconduct with her at the age of five and continued with a “Will you remember?”

Before the words of the interpreter of La Plaga, his granddaughter did not remain silent and shared images of that interview on her social networks along with an “if I remember.”

Alejandra Guzmán’s daughter also shared an image in which there is a survey on who they believe, her or her grandfather. Along with said question, Frida sofia He pointed out that this is what affects her the most and the morbidity that is created around this.

The singer also shared that she feels liberated and weighs less after giving the strong revelations to Gustavo Adolfo Infante. Frida Sofía pointed out that she has been highly criticized by those who claim “dirty laundry is washed at home” and that she should not have made what happened public.

The 29-year-old shared that she lived in a glass house, in a golden cage and that no one knew her life. Frida assures that with her statements she is not looking for fame, that it is something she does not want and that despite whoever she is, she is famous since before she was born and despite not being to her liking.

The influencer pointed out that now what she is looking for is to support other people, men and women who have gone through the same situation. Frida Sofía stressed that it hurt her a lot that her grandfather will continue to lie about something that happened, that of course she remembers and for what she still suffers.

Frida caused a huge stir on Wednesday when she gave an interview to journalist Gustavo Adolfo Infante. The young woman spoke openly about her life and family and shared that at just five years old, her grandfather had misconduct with her. The daughter of the rocker said that from 5 to 12 years of age also other men, partners of her mother, went overboard with her while the singer slept.

Frida was surprised to confess that even one of her mother’s partners forced her to have her first time when she was only 8 years old. His words were really controversial and social networks created the hashtag #fridatecreo in support of the young woman.

Enrique Guzmán, for his part, flatly denied the accusations of his granddaughter and assures that she has a mental illness. Those who were also harshly criticized were the hosts of the Hoy Program, after they held an analysis table in which their specialists concluded that Frida Sofía could have a mental disorder known as borderline personality disorder.

The diagnosis of the experts in the program cost them that they assure the social networks that they were only looking to clean the image of Enrique Guzmán. There are many people criticizing Frida for her statements, but more are the people who have shown their unconditional, professional support and even a hug to the young woman.