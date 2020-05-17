Ze Roberto retired from football at the age of 43 in 2017, but believes that if he had played for Barcelona under Pep Guardiola, he could have played for even more years. According to the former Brazilian midfielder, the difference would be due to the style of play applied by the Catalan team between 2008 and 2012.

“I would have liked to have worked with Pep Guardiola. If I played for Barcelona that he played – that I played against and took a break for Bayern Munich in 2009 – with just two touches on the ball, instead of playing until I was forty and in a few years, I would go to fifty, more or less. I would also like to see him training the Brazilian team “, praised Zé Roberto during an interview with ESPN Brasil’s Futebol na Veia program.

During his participation in the program, Zé Roberto also commented on the return of football in Germany, where he played for a good part of his career, for Bayern Munich, Bayer Leverkusen and Hamburg, and said he was surprised by the protocols to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

“I followed Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Monchengladbach and at the time of the goal, during the celebration, the players tried to contain themselves in relation to touches, hugs, greetings. And not being able to do that in football is strange,” he said.

As for the return of football in Brazil, Zé proved to be the opposite at this moment and asked for union between the players. “I think that the class of athletes has to be united and seek what benefits them. When a manager turns and says that the training will come back or the championships, while we are experiencing the increase in contagion and the increase in the number of deaths, he just he may be kidding, “said the former player.

