If I have type 2 diabetes, what diets are the most recommended

The diet of a person with type 2 diabetes It must be adjusted to the limitations that the disease places, but without neglecting the nutritional component. Your goal should be to provide the diabetic patient with a healthy diet that makes it easier for them to achieve well-being.

Here is a sample diet for people with diabetes presented by the Diabetes Foundation. This plan only serves as an example, and the ideal is that each person can establish a diet according to their needs and characteristics.

Sample diet

This sample diet is intended for a person who needs a caloric intake of 1,200 to 1,600 calories per day.

Breakfast: 1 medium slice of whole wheat bread with 2 teaspoons of jelly, ½ cup of shredded wheat with 1 cup of 1% low-fat milk, fruit and coffee.

Lunch: Roast beef sandwich on wheat bread with lettuce, low-fat American cheese, tomato and mayonnaise, medium apple and water.

Snack: 2 ½ cups of popcorn with 1 ½ teaspoons of margarine.

Dinner: Salmon, 1 ½ tablespoon vegetable oil, small baked potato, ½ cup carrots, ½ cup green beans, medium white muffin, unsweetened iced tea, milk.

Recommended foods for the diet of a diabetic

There are four elements that must be integrated without a doubt, in the diet of a person with type 2 diabetes: healthy carbohydrates, foods rich in fiber, good fats and fish.

Healthy carbohydrates

Healthy or simple carbohydrates are the ones that can be digested by the body the most easily. These include fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, beans, peas, and low-fat dairy products.

These carbohydrates are more easily processed by the body’s metabolism and represent less of a contribution to blood glucose levels.

Simple carbohydrates should not be lacking in the diet of a person with Type 2 Diabetes. Photo: Shutterstock

High fiber foods

Dietary fiber regulates the way your body digests food, and it also helps manage blood sugar levels. Some of the foods rich in fiber are:

Vegetables Fruits Nuts Legumes Whole grains

Monounsaturated fats

Foods with monounsaturated or polyunsaturated fats help lower cholesterol levels. Avocado, walnuts, canola and olive oil, and avocado are some of the foods that provide healthy fats to your body.

In the same way, you should not exaggerate in its consumption since all fat, healthy or not, has a high calorie content.

Fish

People with type 2 diabetes should eat heart-healthy fish at least 2 times a day. Fish such as salmon, mackerel, tuna, and sardines are rich in Omega-3 fatty acids, which are capable of preventing heart disease.

To have type 2 diabetes means paying special attention to what we eat and the behavior of glucose in the blood. Because of this, it is recommended that you speak with a nutritionist about the issue to make responsible and correct decisions that help us cope with the disease.

