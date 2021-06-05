Emeritus King Juan Carlos I. (Photo: Carlos Alvarez via Getty Images)

It had been hanging in the Cáceres County Council for many years, but most Spaniards did not even know that it existed.

Now, the work of the painter Jaime de Jaraiz has gone viral on social networks thanks to the user @Luis_pastor, who has shared the painting that this artist dedicated to the emeritus king Juan Carlos I, the then prince and now king Felipe VI, to the queen emerita Sofía and the infantas Elena and Cristina.

In it we see Juan Carlos in a suit and tie sitting and looking at the viewer while with his two hands he holds a white dove, a symbol of peace.

In the background, on the silhouette of the Iberian Peninsula, we see Felipe opening a window with his back to those who look at the painting. On the left, Sofía talks with her two daughters, Elena (on the left) and Cristina (on the right).

Below the emeritus, the famous dog that appears in Velázquez’s Las Meninas painting holds a copy of the Constitution with its two legs.

To the right of the image, we see the city of Cáceres, a place for whose Diputación this painting was painted and which was replaced in 2015 by one of the current monarch.

“I think that if I have seen it, so have you”, commented this user, whose tweet with the work has gone viral, with more than 2,600 ‘likes’ and hundreds of comments.

Among those comments, there are those who have seen the painting and have decided to up the ante with other delusional portraits of the monarch.

Like this one, which could be seen in the window of a store in Seville, in which we see the emeritus wearing a bullfighter suit:

Or this other, seen by a user in a hotel in Albolote (Granada) in which the emeritus, in a suit and with one hand on … there, talks with his son Felipe while he holds the tim & oacut …

