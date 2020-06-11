On June 6, doctor Alejandro Lagos Espinosa used his Facebook account to communicate to his patients that he had temporarily suspended the medical consultation because he was resolving a sudden fever.

«I have developed a fever after coming to attend a patient who is possibly with Covid, three members of that family were symptomatic. I am currently taking the treatment for Covid again, although I only have fever ”, he adds in the same publication.

The next day, the fever continued, so on June 8, a series of tests was performed. «I am waiting for results. The headache and body persists with pains as if a truck hit me, “he shared in this message, where he also thanks God and people for their prayers.

In an interview with LA PRENSA, Lagos stated that this virus kills, “if I have not taken it seriously, I would be in another situation.”

“They told me that I had a little anemia, hemoglobin a little low, rare, because I eat well, a discreet, but elevated leukocytosis, the PCR is elevated and all the other tests are normal, urine, sugar, creatinine, but That day 9, is that I lose my sense of smell, the fever disappears, but I still have muscle aches, that I cannot be neither lying down nor sitting, “he said.

He added that he suffered from muscle aches. “They are jincones, then the jincones disappear and the burning appears in my back, I did not respond to any pain medicine, so I started to hydrate and it seems that the hydration improved my headache a little, but at night the sweating came, I imagine it is the torpid evolution that the virus has, searching on the one hand, on the other, but thank God it was neither coughing, nor phlegm ”, he mentions.

With treatment

«I already have four days with treatment, perhaps some special event, such as the intense pain of the body, the smell is gone, but we maintain the taste, we maintain the appetite, we have good breathing, we don’t have a cough, the fever really went away and We continue with intensive treatment wanting to beat the coronavirus and without leaving out that we have a commitment to you, to continue in the consultation, “said the doctor, who is a surgeon and has a master’s degree in public health and hospital management, in a video.

This white gabacha hero stood out for taking care of hundreds of wounded people for free during the 2018 protests, after the repression that Nicaragua experienced by the Ortega-Murillo government.

Dr. Lagos always knew that he wanted to be a doctor. As a child, he worked in his dad’s mechanic shop. This said to him: “Study to be a doctor so that you help others”. That he never forgot. And that commitment, he says he will keep until his last days.

He added that first God and with the prayers of everyone will get ahead. “I hope we do not complicate ourselves, we are with all the treatment we have given to hundreds of friends who have given us consultations, and although in four days I have not fully recovered, I think I am on the right track, I am going to recover my health and surely as soon as I start feeling strong, I will be with you, opening my phone and offering my consultations for free, “he said.

He also called to stay home, take care of himself and continue taking all health measures.

“The coronavirus has four phases, the mild, the moderate, severe and critical, which is what makes one end up intubated and in the ICU, in the mild phase many of us remain self-limited, but as long as we do not have access to tests, We can say that we are already recovered, we must wait a reasonable time for one to fully recover the sense of smell, the taste, the headache goes away, the appetite recovers, the headache disappears and there are no residual, secondary effects “He explained.

About the firing of doctors

Regarding the dismissal of at least ten doctors in public hospitals this Tuesday, Dr. Lagos Espinosa refers that this comes to reinforce the accusations that have been made to this government about its “irresponsible” actions.

«I think that this government or any government that was in a time of epidemic as we are in Nicaragua, its priority for the health sector, was more resources to buy supplies, medicines, technological equipment to reinforce and hire personnel, but this aberration borders on irresponsibility, this aberration that this government is committing falls into willful negligence, “he said.

He adds that when running to infectologists, it seems that this government despised the lives of those who are hospitalized. According to the specialist, with his actions, the government ignores what the Pan American Health Organization, PAHO, the clergy, the pastors, the private company and others say. “That means that we have a crazy, crazy couple of people, but not only they are guilty, a lot of people also like the police chief, the army chief, all his mafia,” he criticized.

Minsa wrong

Lagos sympathized with the dismissed medical doctors and those who resigned. «The important thing is to make the force from within the Ministry of Health (Minsa), I have been ensuring that the Minsa is going to suffer a hurricane, it is going to suffer a tsunami of the labor force. You will see expressions of disagreement. The health sector guild has been a warrior guild, they have reached the last consequences when they demand something, “he warned.

According to Lagos, with the layoffs, the government encourages doctors to take their measures against the pandemic, from within hospitals.