If I have already filed my 2021 tax return: How much longer do I have to wait for the IRS to process it?

Due to the additional workload of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) some tax returns this year are taking longer to arrive than usual for additional review.

Given the enormous amount of work the federal agency has not been able to provide an exact date for you to receive your taxes devolution of this year. However the IRS has confirmed that 9 out of 10 refunds have been processed in less than 21 days. However, your tax return may require additional review and your refund date may take a little longer. To reach your hands.

This year the IRS is performing several additional functions in addition to receiving tax returns as it is the office responsible for delivering the $ 1,400 stimulus check to beneficiaries of the American Rescue Plan.

The federal agency is also in charge of the Child Tax Credit program that will begin to be sent from July, so the federal agency will add new work compared to previous years. These are some of the reasons why a large number of taxpayers have been experiencing delays in their tax returns that sometimes have not yet been processed.

This wait can conflict with millions of people who need their returns ready to activate the additional payments they have yet to receive, including stimulus checks from previous rounds.

Track your refund

No matter how you file your tax return, you can track the status of your return online using the Where’s My Refund? Tool. from the IRS.

Information will be available 24 hours after you file your return: In case of carrying out the paperwork you will have to wait at least four weeks for the information to appear online, so the IRS has recommended that you file your return in electronic format to speed up your payment.

