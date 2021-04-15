If I have a lot of gas, when do I need to see a doctor?

Eating quickly or consuming certain foods, such as legumes or beans, could cause gas. And it is that these are frequent and normal. However, When gas causes pain or other problems, such as bloody stools, then a doctor will need to be seen.

It is true that changing habits could alleviate the pain caused by gas, as pointed out by the Mayo Clinic. However, other factors must be taken into account to determine its origin.

Symptoms

The symptoms that produce gas pains are these:

Belching and passing gas.

Cramps, pain in abdomen or inflammation of the same.

Increase in the size of the abdomen.

As for burping, it is a normal process that happens, either during or after the meal. In fact, a person may burp up to about 20 times a day. While it can be embarrassing, burping is rarely considered a medical problem.

Abdominal distention is one of the effects of gas, which we can easily have after a copious meal that is difficult to digest. Photo: Shutterstock

Factors that produce gases

The generation of gases is produced, in general, by the food eaten and also by certain habits, such as chewing gum, drinking with a straw, talking while chewing, or sucking on candy.

As for food, those that produce the most gases are beans and peas, some fruits and vegetables, as well as whole grains.

Although foods high in fiber content increase the production of gases, these are essential for the digestive system to stay in good performance, since it helps to control the levels of glucose in the blood and also those of cholesterol.

When to go to the doctor

If gas pains are so persistent that interfere with your life, then it will be necessary that you consult with your doctor. But you should also do it if you have other symptoms, since it could be a severe infection.

These symptoms are:

Bloody stools and a change in the consistency of these.

Changes in the frequency of bowel movements.

If you have frequent diarrhea or constipation, nausea or vomiting.

But if you present abdominal pain for several days and chest pain, you should urgently go to the doctor.

Health problems

Gas can sometimes be relieved with some drinks. But they can also be symptoms of some diseases, such as ulcerative colitis or lCrohn’s disease.

It can also be due to an overgrowth of bacteria in the small intestine. Intolerance to certain foods, such as dairy or wheat gluten, it can also produce gas and inflammation. Constipation is also a major factor.

Therefore, when gases are persistent and cause pain, you should not hesitate and visit the doctor. Proper care will be vital to avoid medical complications.

If you have an intolerance to certain foods, your doctor will tell you what to do and what they are the dietary changes you should make to keep your digestive system healthy.

You may also like:

Miraculous homemade herbal tea to relieve indigestion

How to avoid indigestion?