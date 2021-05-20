“If I had the speed of Rashford, I would have already won the Ballon d’Or”

05/20/2021 at 10:47 PM CEST

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes, in a question and answer session organized by the Old Trafford club, explained that speed would be the skill that would catch his teammate Marcus Rashford. The Portuguese, very important since he joined the discipline, has emerged as the great leader of the ‘red devils’.

What’s more, the former Sporting de Portugal footballer went so far as to affirm that, if he could add this attribute to his game: “I would have already won the Ballon d’Or”.

These have been his exact words. Between laughter and laughter, the midfielder affirmed that: “To be honest, I’m not sure what to choose, since we have so many qualities in the team … I don’t think I’m the slowest player in the world, but if I had Rashy’s speed, I would have won the Ballon d’Or. My God, his speed is incredible“, to add:” It’s incredible, and I’m talking about speed with and without the ball. Amazing”.

Manchester United’s top scorer this season, he has seen goal 18 times in the Premier League. In Europe, their numbers have also been excellent, scoring 4 goals in the Champions League and another 5 in the Europa League, once they were eliminated from the top European competition. The same in the FA Cup, just one match from the end of the season, they leave their records at 28. A differential figure that, linked to the fact that he plays behind the forwards, only shows his potential.

But bruno not only stands out for his goal, but also In the assists section, he also stands out from the rest of his teammates by having distributed 17 goal passes between all competitions.