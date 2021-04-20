The man who has confessed to killing a 13-year-old girl in Vilanova i la Geltrú (Barcelona) has declared that he did it while high Y believing to defend himself from a thief who had entered her house: “If I had known it was a girl, I would have stopped”, she replied when asked if she noticed the difference in size with the alleged thief.

The 46-year-old defendant, who is facing a petition for a reviewable permanent prison sentence, has agreed to answer the questioning of the prosecutor and has explained that he came home drugged, continued to consume cocaine and realized that the door to the apartment was open.

“I can’t control my mind and all I can think of is to go to the kitchen and get two knives. I do not know how to explain it. I am traumatized by everything that is happening to me, I hear noises in my room and I go there with a knife in each hand. I open the door and find a shadow. And you tell me later that it is a girl, “he explained about the moment he killed the minor.

Once in the bedroom, he explained that He took her by the neck, believing he was defending himself from a thief, and that he did not regain consciousness until much later – after being “totally paralyzed” – and he picked up, cleaned the floor and took a shower, according to him so that his father would see him in good condition when he arrived.

“Unfortunately it is the only thing I have in mind: that your father does not find out that you are drugged “, and he has explained that he put the body and other objects in the closet in the room, and that he was scared to open it again because he is apprehensive about blood.

He has ensured that He tried to confess that same afternoon but “he was disoriented” and could not get to the local police station, and he has affirmed that when the relatives who were looking for the minor rang his bell, he opened the door because he believed he was innocent.

Denies the rape

He is also accused of raping the minor before killing her, which he has denied before the people’s court: “I never touched the girl on the genitals and I think it has become clear that there was absolutely nothing. “

He referred to the forensic reports, which said that the girl had bruises on the genitals but no traces of semen were detected on the girl’s clothes and that, as she was very bloody, no other possible remains could be detected, so they could not clarify whether she was sexually assaulted.

The jury has asked why, then, the girl He was not wearing pants when his body was found: “I think that during the struggle maybe he unzipped or broke something in his pants, I think it was manipulation when putting it in the closet.

Drug addiction

The prosecutor began the interrogation by asking him about the relationship he had with his parents before the crime, since the defense alleges that it was “completely destabilized” for the imminent death of his mother, the bad relationship with his father and daughter, and the consumption of alcohol and drugs.

He has answered several questions about his personal relationships with a brittle voice, and the prosecutor has also questioned him about his cocaine use in the time before the crime: “I lived on the street. Every place I went I always found drugs and it ended up fatal.”

You have claimed that you had hallucinations before the crime and that he always tried to hide his drug addiction, thus justifying why he did not explain it to the forensic doctors during the investigation phase.