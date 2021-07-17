“If I had had it before, I would have played much better”

07/16/2021 at 7:51 PM CEST

Coach Marcelo Bielsa has not gone unnoticed in the career of its leaders, the vast majority of the players who have been under his mandate only have words of affection and gratitude towards the Fool. The last to do so was the current Leeds United manager, Ariel ortega.

“Without a doubt it made me a better player and apart from having had it before, I would have played much better still,” said Burrito in dialogue with ESPN. “I was grown up and I thought I knew all the movements of a forward. I think that in those details it improved me a lot and I was able to play much better“he commented.

“For 18 or 19-year-olds, having a coach like him at that age empowers them much more. And I really like the honesty it has. He treats everyone the same and that in football is highly valued, “concluded the ex-midfielder from River.

Bielsa directed Ortega during his stage in La Albiceleste from 1998 to 2004, the Burrito was one of the figures of that Selection that made an incredible tie that took them Heading to the World Cup in Korea- Japan 2002However, they would not be able to overcome the group stage in the local team.