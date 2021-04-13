“If I grabbed you”, Enrique Guzmán played Verónica Castro on the program

“If you grabbed it” Enrique Guzmán touched Verónica Castro on the program | INSTAGRAM

Following the accusation of Frida sofia to his grandfather Enrique Guzmán for having touched her improperly, a large number of users on social networks recalled a moment of the singer’s youth where he appears together Veronica Castro on his famous show.

Yes, crowds of Internet users have made some images and videos a trend in which the singer appears touching Verito and his daughter Alejandra, in the program “Bad Night … No”In this way they tried to show that he is not really who he claims to be, and they affirm that it is a strong reason to believe Frida Sofía.

These videos were shared countless times on different social networks, accompanied by messages of total support for the daughter of Alejandra Guzman, but this is not all, also the same users of social mediaThey recalled the time that Enrique Guzmán agreed to have played Verónica on his program, a few days after what happened.

In the video, it can be seen that at first the defendant denied having done it, however, upon seeing the repetition of what happened, amid laughter, the singer accepted that he did it, causing the total indignation in millions of people, both at the time and today.

When he was told about it, as we mentioned at the beginning, the singer commented that it had all been a camera misunderstanding, and very sure of himself, he said: “I want you to know that that program we did made me sleep in the house of the dog because there was a misunderstanding of the camera, you know what I mean? Well, it is not true and today we are going to check it! ”, Mentioned the singer before seeing the audiovisual content that was being talked about.

Immediately afterwards, Guzmán asked the production of the program to reproduce the video again, in this piece of content in which everything happened, everything is clearly seen and there, he realized that he had touched it and he had no choice but to accept the fact.

In this way I mention it, as if it were something funny: “Yes it is true! Yes I grabbed it (between laughs) now seeing well, yes I enjoyed … but it was a subtle thing … that was a touch, it was a trial, that’s what it’s called, ‘feel the grounds’ (more laughter), I confess that it did come to there was a touch there … it was the one there, the one that was closest to me, “said the singer, trying to make the audience understand, as if it were a grace what he had done.

After this, the singer sent a message to his wife and asked her not to be angry with him when what happened was proven, “My life, you have already punished me, you can no longer do it twice, you cannot judge no one for the same sin 2 times. Now I grab the other so that … “, to which Veronica interrupted him and said:” to match you say, right? “.

For her part, Verónica Castro reacted sadly and although for some moments she joked with him, in the end she remembered that, in that same participation of Enrique in the program, he also touched his gluteal region.

“What you didn’t realize is that in that same video when we were doing ‘El Anhelo’, won’t you have it out there?”, Said the host, while Enrique interrupted her and said accepting what she did, “But there Yes, I grabbed your butt, but that’s part of the comedy, ”he concluded.

Accepting and normalizing the facts, with their nonsensical justifications, is how, in this case, it is shown that the patriarchal system, the cornering and despotism have always happened, but women for fear of being judged or treated badly, prefer to remain silent, since It is time for these situations to end and action is taken on the matter.