04/04/2021 at 10:13 PM CEST

Sport.es

New chapter in the case of the racist insults received by the Valencia player Diakhaby in the match that faced Cádiz. According to ‘Game Time’ of the COPE Network, when the Valencia players have retired to the changing rooms to support their teammate, the match referee David Medié Jimenez He threatened the delegate ‘ché’ saying that if they did not come out to play, they would lose the match 3-0, in addition to receiving a financial fine. It has been then, and always according to the cited sources, when the own Diakhaby he has told his teammates that “if I go out to play, I don’t respond.”

The incident occurred in the 36th minute of the match between Valencia and Cádiz. At first, the Valencia players decided to put an end to the game, leaving the pitch after alleged racist insults to Diakhaby after a clash between the Valencian defender and the Cádiz player, Juan Cala, the latter being the alleged author of said insults.

The match has been suspended due to the abandonment in protest of the Valencia players, but later, after such threats from the refereeing establishment, the match has been resumed without Diakhaby over the playing field.