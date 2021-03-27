“If I finish in the top five I will be happy”

03/27/2021 at 20:07 CET

Valentino rossi he has surprised with his performance in the first and very fast time of the year in MotoGP. The Italian, who will open the second row of the starting grid tomorrow at the Qatar GP, has been confident and very satisfied with the start of his adventure at Petronas Yamaha in his 26th season in the World Championship.

Pecco Bagnaia, an outstanding disciple of his VR46 Academy, He has released his poles curriculum in the premier class, setting a new record for the Losail circuit (1.52.772). And the clever Valentino, at his wheel, he has managed to climb to third place, 3 tenths, although in the end Viñales has relegated him to fourth place.“I am very happy for Pecco, he has done the maximum that can be achieved when it comes to his debut with the official Ducati, I congratulate him & rdquor; has said Rossi.

“It is difficult to know now if tomorrow we can be fighting for the podium. In free practice we had problems and we tried different settings. The grip on the track is fantastic and we are happy with how qualifying went, especially since I didn’t like the changes we made yesterday on the bike. It is important to start in front & rdquor ;, has valued the Italian.

“In this last year I have learned that from one session to another things change very quickly. Our pace was not fantastic, but on the clock it went very well. “‘Il dottore’ remains cautious:” I am happy to come fourth and tomorrow I would be happy if I finish in the top five & rdquor ;, he assured, although nobody is escapes that Valentino, if conditions favor him, will go for it all.

Finally, Rossi has claimed his pool of drivers in Italy: “I am super proud of the Academy and of our drivers, people like Pecco, Morbidelli, my brother Luca & mldr; We train hard, we do a very professional job and we are happy with our work, although then they make a difference. & rdquor ;.