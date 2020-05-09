The misinformation that Nicaragua is experiencing, by the regime of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo, about the real figures and data regarding the coronavirus, worries all Nicaraguans. This has been stated on social networks.

This Friday it was three days since Dr. Carlos Sáenz, Secretary General of the Ministry of Health (Minsa), did not appear on national television to provide details of how the Covid-19 is progressing in Nicaragua.

And it is that Tuesday May 5 was the last report of the Minsa, where they reported a new positive case of coronavirus in Nicaragua, without providing further details. With this new patient, there are already 16 official cases in the country, of which five have died.

For this reason, Nicaraguans have used the Facebook social network to say that if they ever test positive for the coronavirus, do not hide their data.

The states in this social network add that they should publish their data in the groups, “so that those who have had contact with me can test it in time.”

The message, which ends with “it is not a crime or shame to catch it, crime and shame is to remain silent and that others get sick and die”, has been shared by several people and not only in Nicaragua but in the rest of the world.

This message is one more way that the population uses to try to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, and as the preventive measures stipulated by the World Health Organization (WHO) such as washing hands, wearing masks and social distancing.

So if you want to be part of this message chain, you only have to write it in your Facebook status.