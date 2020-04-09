Sara Aldrete was one of the last people to see Adolfo de Jesús Constanzo alive, a man of Cuban-American nationality who in the 1980s was singled out as the ringleader of a criminal cartel dedicated to drug trafficking and Satanism, which was known as the narcosatánica.

One of the characteristics of The gang, which operated in the state of Tamaulipas, on the border between Mexico and the United States, was that they allegedly killed their victims to cut them to pieces and use their blood and parts in African-American rituals.

Constanzo, identified as “El Padrino” died assassinated by one of his followers in the middle of a shootout with the police. But Sara, who was identified as “The Priestess” and partner of Constanzo, She was detained by the authorities and initially sentenced to 600 years in prison, which was reduced to fifty.

That of the narcosatánica It is a recurring story in the crime calendar in the country, either because of the black memory of the band, the publication of the book, or interviews with Sara., who after 31 years in prison asked to be released under a request for a non-custodial security measure, which allows her to replace the remaining 19 years with her conviction of crimes against health and homicides.

Sara is the only one of the detained gang members who is still alive., since they all died in prison. She has always maintained that although she knew Constanzo, she was not part of the organization and that she was found in the department of Colonia Roma where after a spectacular shooting because she had been kidnapped by “El Padrino”.

In his book “They tell me the narcosatánica”, Sara Aldrete narrated the last moments when she saw Constanzo alive. He claims that he was holding her hostage in a closet in the department, and in those last few minutes before the shooting, he had a dialogue with him.

“Adolfo came in and sat down on the couch. He observed me for a long time:

“Hey, skinny, what if I die?” What would you do if I died, huh?

If you die. No. He is not going to die. What am I going to do if he dies? Maybe it’s better for everyone. No what do i do Do not know anyone. No one will love me at home anymore. I’m alone. As if hearing my thoughts, he replied:

“I’m not going to let myself die.” Or better, listen, this sounds better: you are never going to get rid of me. Or what do I tell you?

“If I die, will you cry for me?” Would it hurt to see me dead? Or knowing myself tortured, beaten and even caught? What would you like more for me? Or for you? Tell me, skinny, tell me, ”and she was laughing. Maybe the one who leaves first is you. Look to you. How bad you look It would be best if I killed them. And we would leave this world to enjoy being together. Or what do you think, skinny? Come on, tell me. I don’t think I should leave them alone. ”, He points out on page 134 of his book.

The words that Constanzo said later were prophetic “If you stay alive, they will destroy you”. And it is that as Sara has narrated in different interviews and in the same book, after being detained, she was the victim of torture, multiple violations that caused her to detach from the womb and rendered her sterile. For days, she was left naked in a dungeon and in order for her wounds to heal faster and to continue torturing her, they tried to close them with a blowtorch.

Sara remembers that prior to his death, Constanzo tried to convince her to run away with him and they will find a plastic surgeon to change their faces.

However, “El Padrino” could not fulfill his objective, since on May 6, 1989 he died, presumably one of his followers named Álvaro Darío de León, whom he convinced to shoot him with the promise that they would become invisible to the police, with whom they were fighting at the time.

“Unofficially in the PJF (Federal Judicial Police) There is a version that his colleagues from the capital’s Judicial Department who intervened in the famous case, were the ones who liquidated Constanzo and later they made Álvaro Darío de León responsible for the murder, ”Sara’s book indicates in a dimension.