“If I could, I would tell Olga to quit ‘Survivors'”

This Saturday, Marta López sat on the Deluxe set to face Conchita’s polygraph. The businesswoman answered questions about her past, Merlo’s Place … but also regarding her recent participation in Survivors 2021, which has stood out for the Union that he developed with Olga Moreno, partner of Antonio David Flores.

López acknowledged that had conversations with her about Rocío Carrasco behind the scenes and also commented that, since he returned from the island, he has received a lot of criticism for his friendship with Olga: “Yes we have talked about her off camera, but we have not criticized itWe have simply talked about things that Olga has experienced and we have talked about it because we wanted to “.

In fact, in the Deluxe she claimed to believe that her closeness with the Andalusian had been one of the reasons why the public did not support her contest, while just after being expelled she commented that it was because his bad relationship with Melyssa Pinto was already falling bad, one of the favorites.

The criticism of Rocío Flores

López also revealed that, at the gala in which he coincided with Rocío Flores, the daughter of Rocío Carrasco and Antonio David Flores, the young woman was quite incisive and he recriminated that he had talked so much about his family in the program, in reference to the videos in which Olga Moreno and Marta López shared experiences from abroad.

Despite the collision, Marta did not take a step back, and keep betting on your new friend as the fair winner of Survivors: “She is the most complete contestant, there we see her as a champion, she does not deserve what is being said about her outside … there we think that things are very different, that Antonio David is giving interviews”.

However, he confessed that, given the chance, I would tell Olga Moreno to return to Spain, leaving the contest, because he believes that Moreno and his participation in the program are not being treated as they deserve from abroad.