“If I could, I would sign Ramos for Barça”

06/21/2021

On at 20:45 CEST

Samuel Eto’o, former Barça forward and ambassador of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, has given an interview for the newspaper AS in which he has commented on some current issues in the world of football, such as the goodbye of Sergio Ramos, the future of Leo Messi or the difficult situation of Spain in the European Championship.

The former Cameroonian striker has gotten ‘wet’ about the future of the until now captain of Real Madrid, Sergio Ramos. “If I could sign him for Barça, I would not hesitate. Personally, I am a PSG fan, so hopefully we can bring it to Paris. It would help us get the Champions League that is costing us so much. “

Another of the unknowns of the transfer market is the future of Leo Messi, whose relationship with FC Barcelona ends on June 30. “I know that Messi loves Barcelona, ​​that he has no problems and that it is not a question of money. The only thing is the project, which has to be reliable and I know that Joan is doing it. You have to enjoy the time you have left, football owes it to you, not just Barça. He always gives us, he has to enjoy and win titles. Messi is God and when you have a God you just have to admire him“.

With two rounds already played, Eto’o also wanted to comment on Spain’s aspirations for the European Championship. “I saw Spain as a favorite and I still see it, I love your idea of ​​football. But we have to win. It is costing, but I believe in these guys and in Luis Enrique “.

Finally, Eto’o has spoken about the figure of one of its coaches, Pep Guardiola. “Pep is marking an era in football, with his way of seeing it, which we all love. Winning titles or not also depends on the luck factor. What I like is that he imposes his ideas and, if one day I train, it is what I would like to do: impose my ideas and that others have to adapt.