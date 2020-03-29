In 2019, Neil Marshall and David Harbor massacred the character of Hellboy with a film that we would like to quickly forget, to make as if it had never existed. If only we could have stayed with the two films by Guillermo del Toro, at the start of the 21st century. But the damage is done. It remains to be seen who is responsible for this catastrophic failure. However, for David Harbor, who is otherwise very good in other roles (notably in Stranger Things,) the fault lies with the public. A position to say the least original.

Hellboy victim of Guillermo del Toro fans

It was during an exchange with Instagram that the actor thus issued what could be called a rather far-fetched theory. The one who succeeded Ron Perlman in the role of Hellboy, indeed thinks that the film was condemned from the start.

I think we failed before we even shot because I think people didn’t want us to make the film. Guillermo del Toro and Ron Perlman did an iconic thing that we thought we could reinvent. But on the Internet, people have jumped: “We don’t want you to touch that”. And we still made the film, which I find fun, even if I think he has his problems but it was a fun experience, except that people were really against it.

If we can accept that the actor gives his opinion on the failure of Hellboy in this way, the fans of Guillermo del Toro are not the only ones to have found that something was wrong with the film. We will thus ignore the problems of production, promotion and simply respect for the original work of Mike Mignola.