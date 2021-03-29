“If health leaves me …”

The presenter of the weekend edition of Informativos Telecinco, White Angels, He had an unpleasant moment on the set this Sunday, just before saying goodbye to the audience.

The journalist, who co-presents with Jose Ribagorda, commented on the last report seen in the information space, which dealt with the Royal Palace of Madrid and the hall of mirrors.

“Great visit, you have to take it into account, very nice,” Blanco said to his setmate before giving way to his goodbye message of the news.

“We finished, but we continue working in the newsroom of Telecinco News …”, said the presenter, who could not continue due to a coughing attack. “Sorry, to offer you, if my health leaves me … All the information, at nine o’clock, “he added in a choppy way.

His partner, José Ribagorda, has offered the presenter “a little water” from a bottle that he hid off-camera, to which Ángeles Blanco has replied that “that goes now, the whole bottle“, he joked.

“Take care, take good care of yourself too, angelsHave a very good afternoon, “concluded Ribagorda.