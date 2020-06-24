From Spain, the former soccer player of River and Boca Gabriel Amato I speak in TNT Sports about his extensive career as a player. Also, remembered the magnificent save of goalkeeper René Higuita after trying a rabona in that definition by the Libertadores in 1995.

“If he scored Higuita’s rabona goal, he went to Milan and not to Hercules. I always carry, I make jokes, with that. Maybe I never fooled anyone and said I wanted to throw the center and it closed, « he said with great humor. It is worth remembering that the Millo would be eliminated in that competition. « It’s a nice memory but the story ended sadly because we stayed outside after playing a great game. At that moment I said: ‘He took it out, what a son of a bitch!’ ”Adds the man who was led by four technicians in a year and a half: Daniel Pasarella, Tolo Gallego, Carlos Babington and Ramón Díaz. Of the latter, he recognized that “the best stage was that of Ramón. I played a lot more. And it was crowned with titles ”.

After obtaining the Copa Libertadores in 1996 with River, Amato would pass to the Hercules of Spain. The Mar del Plata began his career in Aldosivialso passed by Gymnastics, Hurricane, Boca, Independiente, Hercules, Betis, Mallorca of Spain, among others. Today is dedicated to the representation of soccer players.