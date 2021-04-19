“If he leaves here he has to go to Barcelona or Real Madrid”

04/19/2021

On at 19:36 CEST

Daniel Guillen

The Villarreal coach, Unai emery, recognized that it is a pride that Villarreal players are on the agenda of the great Spanish and European clubs in an interview for Radio MARCA: “If Atlético de Madrid, Real Madrid and Barcelona want Villarreal players, it’s a source of pride. And Pau Torres? Double, because he’s also from here. If he leaves here, he has to go to Real Madrid or Barcelona “.

The Basque praised the team and the club after qualifying for the Europa League semi-finals: “Manchester, Rome, Arsenal and us. Those of us who remain in the Europa League are important teams. For the Roig family to have a team at this level is a source of pride. I say with great pride that we have one of the best quarries in the country”.

The Castellón will face Arsenal, a rival that the coach knows especially well: “I have only had two dismissals in 17 years as a coach, one of them at Arsenal. But I do not see this reunion as a rematch. I have a lot of affection for the teams I have played and trained for.”.

In defense of LaLiga

Unai emery praised the level of LaLiga despite the failure of the Spanish teams in the Champions League: “We are very tense on a social level because of everything that is happening and at a sporting level we have to strengthen our brand. Our League is a powerful brand. Training PSG and Arsenal, especially in the preseason, you realize the potential of Barça and Madrid. In South America there is incredible admiration for Sevilla“.

In relation to the crossroads with Take Kubo, the Basque defended the Japanese despite his departure from Villarreal: “He is very young and it seems that he felt bad that I said he was 18 years old, when he was 19. There he stayed, he wanted to leave and he has the conditions to be a great footballer, but there is a process. I wish him the best.”.