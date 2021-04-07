If he is champion at ONE FC, Eddie Alvarez believes that would make him the best Lightweight ever.

With the belts of the UFC and Bellator in your collection, Eddie alvarez believes that, adding that of ONE Championship, that would make him the best Lightweight in MMA history.

Alvarez, 37, will make his third appearance with the Asian promotion when he faces Iuri Lapicus in the co-star of ONE on TNT 1. If he won, he would rise to the top 3 of the division and surely receive a starting opportunity against the current champion Christian lee.

In case that fight against the Canadian of Chinese-Korean roots comes to pass, Alvarez is sure that a potential victory would support his argument of being the best Lightweight on the planet.

“For me, I would be the best Lightweight to grace the sport of MMA,” said the ‘Underground King’ during ONE’s media day (via MMA Junkie). “This is how I feel. It’s easy to be great for five or ten years, but this is almost two decades of traveling the world and fighting champion after champion after champion. At the end of the day my resume will speak for itself, and anyone who wants to debate it will only have to look at the scores.

Alvarez is coming off scoring his first official victory with ONE in the form of a first-round submission against the two-time former champion, Eduard Folayang, in the semi-finals of the Grand Prix de los Livianos that took place in the ONE Championship: Dawn of Heroes in August 2019.

The ONE on TNT 1 takes place this April 8 from the Singapore Indoor Stadium. For residents of the United States, the event will be broadcast on TNT. For Latin America, it will be available through the ONE app, available at App Store and the Google Play Store, and from the official channel of Youtube of the promotion.

For schedules in Latin America, click here.