Robert Prosinecki wanted to remember Radomir Antic, recently deceased. The Croatian revealed that he was about to sign for Atlético the double season, but the mattress makers ended up hiring a player who was decisive that course and who became a legend of the club: Milinko Pantic.

In 1991, when Real Madrid was trained by Radomir Antic, Robert Prosinecki arrived at the Santiago Bernabéu. From the beginning he had problems with injuries and Radomir Antic was one of his great supports, as he has recognized in an interview with Mozzart Sport. After coinciding in the white club they also did it in Oviedo. «He met me at Real Madrid, we were together later in Oviedo. After many injuries, he believed in me so much that he gave me the keys to the center of the field there », he explained.

“I will not hide, he was kind to me, he knew how to bear me”, Robert Prosinecki continued relating in the interview. “I gave him back his confidence in the field. We were a great team in Oviedo, although for both that atmosphere was unusual. We enjoyed that year in Oviedo. We used to play carelessly, hugging each other on the bus. I think it was something new for me and something new for him, “he added.

The following season, Prosinecki assures that Antic, who had gone to Atlético, asked Jesús Gil for his transfer. The operation did not come to fruition after Real Madrid refused to sell the Croatian to the Red and White entity. «You see how football and life are. If he had gone to Atlético, there might not have been that double. It turned out better for Antic that it was Milinko Pantic and I went to Barcelona »he opined.

Finally, Robert Prosinecki highlighted the person of Radomir Antic. «I have been in Spain a lot and I know how much they appreciate Radomir. Left far behind. It is unlikely that someone in our area will overcome it. Especially because of the double with Atlético, ”he said. «I knew him as a man of happy spirit»he added.

“He looked great. He kept laughing always. Until last night I thought everything was going to be fine »Prosinecki declared. Unfortunately this was not the case. We have learned lessons from him and it’s to be proud, your family must be », concluded with his emotional tribute to Radomir Antic.