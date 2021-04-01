“If he gets out alive?” Christian Nodal will ask Belinda to marry him | Instagram

Recently, the singer Christian nodal, revealed some of the plans in which he mentioned the famous “wedding” with his famous girlfriend, Belinda, one of the most anticipated events by millions who have become the loyal fans of today’s romantic couple of the moment, when will it happen?

Undoubtedly, it is one of the questions that has frequently been asked particularly of Christian nodal, boyfriend of one of the coach of “The voice Kids“It was in August 2020 when they decided to confirm their romance, in the middle of the broadcasts of the edition of” La Voz México “where both participated, and today they are just a year away from their relationship.

“I do want to get married now”

The belinda’s boyfriend, has been frequently questioned about the possible date they could get married and it was on one of the last occasions that he revealed more about the plans for his next marriage, although on the other hand, he expressed fear of not being able to carry it out.

I do want to get married now, but I don’t know if I’m going to make it out alive this year. I do not know if the zombies or the aliens arrive first, said the Sonoran who recently released a new single with the group “Los Plebes”, to whom he has expressed his admiration.

The interpreter of the regional genre, Christián Jesús González Nodal, finally confessed that the idea of ​​taking the next step in their relationship has already been raised, however, there are some things that prevent it.

From the outset, the presence of the health crisis would represent an obstacle since they would not be able to enjoy that moment as they wanted in light of the restrictions, although he did not mention it openly.

The now popular couple of the show, have remained very close since the television actress moved to the mother country for her recent project on the arm of the content platform.

From Barcelona, ​​Belinda and Nodal have shared the moments they spend together and it is that for several months it was rumored that both already lived in the same house, so the renowned stars are already just one step away from the altar.

The music star also anticipated that he is preparing a series of new releases, and one of these surprises will come from the hand of the aforementioned group of whom he considers himself a fan, but this does not mean that they talk about his love situation.

The author of hits like “Adiós Amor”, “De los besos que te di te”, “Probably”, among many others, explained the reason why he has focused on releasing lyrics that address love disappointments and breakups.

Romantic songs will come from me and from “Los Plebes”. The songs of “heartbreak” well “painfully” like this, is what works for me, they are part of my essence whether I am very in love or very hurt, the joke is to continue in that line and not mix it with personal life, “he said

Without a doubt, the famous couple from the show are in their personal and professional best moments, both Belinda and Christian have had many doors opened when it comes to their careers.

Even the Spanish-Mexican is recording in Spain the Netflix series: “Welcome to Eden” while she is accompanied by the 22-year-old singer, while in Mexico, the transmissions of the edition of “La Voz Kids” are giving a lot to talk about.

For his part, Christian Nodal prepares new releases in music in which he will collaborate with the regional band, who have specialized in the Sierreño-Banda style.

It is worth mentioning that Christián Jesús González Nodal, who today is considered a phenomenon in music, has starred in collaborations with other great figures since Alejandro Fernández, including David Bisbal, Reik, Ana Bárbara, and even Camilo who collaborates with Belinda in the reality show of vocal talents.

Also added to the list is the duet he performed with Angela Aguilar, with the song “Tell me how you want” and which will generate strong expectations.