The previously sent text was inaccurate: the Minister of the Supreme Federal Court answered the general question of what would happen if the President of the Republic Jair Bolsonaro failed to comply with any legal decision and not the one regarding the diagnostic tests of the new coronavirus. Here is the correct version:

Supreme Federal Court (STF) Minister Luís Roberto Barroso believes that if President Jair Bolsonaro fails to comply with any judicial decision Bolsonaro could be found guilty of “common crimes of disobedience and responsibility, liable to impeachment”.

In an interview with Globo News, Barroso said that, as it is an ongoing case, he would not comment on the decision of the president of the Federal Regional Court of the 3rd Region (TRF-3), judge Mairan Maia, who denied this Saturday ( 2) a second appeal by the Attorney General’s Office (AGU) against the disclosure of the tests done by Jair Bolsonaro to check whether or not he was contaminated by the new coronavirus.

“If I were an ordinary citizen, I would say that (respect for) privacy should prevail. Being a President of the Republic, it is necessary to consider a lower degree of privacy that a public official of this stature enjoys,” said Barroso.

The Presidency of the Republic refused to provide the data to Estadão / Broadcast via the Access to Information Law, arguing that they “concern the privacy, privacy, honor and image of people, protected with restricted access”.

Sought by the report, the AGU informed that the understanding of the president of the court “does not change the decision that released the Union to provide the reports this Saturday (05/02) and established a period of 5 days for the reporter of the action in the TRF- 3 review the case “.

