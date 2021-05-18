“If he didn’t believe in me, I wouldn’t have come to the Giro”

05/18/2021 at 5:09 PM CEST

EFE

The belgian Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-Quick Step) spent the Giro’s rest day in second place overall, only surpassed by the Colombian Egan bernal, pink jersey of the race, and assured that he feels confident and with the maximum options because, otherwise, he would not have come.

“If I thought that I could not win the Giro, if I did not believe in me, I would not have started in Turin. I do not feel any pressure, I am just happy to be back after 9 months without competing. I hope to continue like this,” said Evenepoel, 21 years old, on the rest day.

Regarding his expected confrontation with Egan bernal, ruled out that there is a special rivalry with the Ineos leader and pointed out that he feels privileged to compete with a rider who won the Tour de France in 2019.

“We have met twice in the past. But this is the first time that we are going to really measure ourselves. It is not a rivalry. It is an honor to run alongside a rider who has already won the Tour de France,” he said.

Evenepoel He answered Bernal’s statement regarding the minute and a half he would need to confront the last Milan time trial with guarantees. “If you are a winner, you want to win every day. So I don’t think about Egan,” he settled.

After recalling that three months ago he could not ride a bicycle outdoors due to his serious fall at Il Lombardía, Evenepoel ruled out that the Giro was a matter of him against Bernal. “The Giro is not reduced to Bernal and me. There are riders like Vlasov, Yates … Nobody has lost the Giro yet. Last week the differences were minimal and they have not eliminated anyone from the top 10 in the fight for the pink jersey Besides, there is still a lot left, “he commented.

After 9 months off, Evenepoel considers it “amazing” that he is now competing “with the best climbers in the world.”