If he did not sign Haaland, Laporta would bet on these two stars for Barcelona



Laporta confirmed his desire to keep Messi.

Photo: Andreu Dalmau / EFE

The chances of Barcelona signing Haaland are very remote due to the very high value that Borussia Dortmund has placed on him, however, the summer market could give him very good opportunities to sign two figures who end their contract this summer, thus considering the possibility of replacing, in some way, the forward of the moment.

The Barsa formula would be an operation that includes the transfer of Agüero and Depay who would arrive as free agents and would add much more offensive power to a forward that is already made up of dangerous players such as Messi, Ansu Fati, Dembélé and Trincao.

The ‘Kun’ has already publicly stated his farewell to the English club. In this sense, Barcelona has mobilized to take over the services of the Argentine, with whom it signed a two-year contract. Another determining factor that Agüero’s arrival implies would be to somehow ensure Messi’s permanence in the team, since both are very good friends..

For its part, Depay is also an almost certain movement. Koeman knows him from when he was coach of the Netherlands and the same footballer had already said yes to the Blaugrana clubHowever, in the face of Dembélé’s refusal to leave on loan, the transfer of the Lyon player was frozen. But now, coming as a free agent, the possibility is much more feasible and viable for Barcelona.