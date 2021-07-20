If Google Photos is no longer enough, this 28TB hard drive with Raid can be a good alternative | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Good news if you are one of those who prefers not to depend on the cloud: one of the largest capacity hard drives has dropped in price on Amazon, one from Western Digital.

Little by little, cloud storage offers more options, although it is also closing doors, and the best example of them is that of Google Photos, which no longer offers unlimited storage. This was its main feature and, once completed, it forces users to pay or look for alternatives.

Of course, the main alternative is to have your files and photos on an external hard drive or an SSD, although the first of these two options is much cheaper, especially if you get a unit on sale.

If you have decided that this is what you want to do and you have a comfortable budget, there’s a 28TB WD My Book heavily discounted on Amazon: drop 20% to stay at 710 euros.

If you always need more and more space for your files, this 28TB external hard drive may be the solution you are looking for many years from now.

The capacity, needless to say, is extraordinary, hence its high price. It also offers absolutely all the guarantees of a brand like Western Digital, one of the leaders in the sector.

Not only that, but the reading and writing speed with which it counts are excellent, with 140MB per second transfer speed, which is not bad at all.

It supports RAID, something interesting for some users who want to use this option.

If you need more space and want to buy an external hard drive, we have selected the best and cheapest that you have right now at your disposal.

It is not too versatile, yes, and as is usually the case with larger capacity hard drives, its size and weight are very high. In this case we are talking about 2.46 kg in weight, so it is not designed to be carried around, but as a desktop unit.

This is precisely one of the key characteristics of external hard drives, one to take into account before buying one, beyond the price.

As it widely exceeds 29 euros, whether you have Amazon Prime or not, shipping will be totally free to any part of Spain.

If you like to save on video games or know when the PS5 is in stock, on our Telegram channel you can stay informed in real time.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.