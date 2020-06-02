The growing wave of the fight against racism on social networks also became an issue in the program “Bem, Amigos!”, From “SporTV”, this Monday. In Galvão Bueno’s attraction, the former striker Grafite, now a commentator on the station, spoke about the topic. He regretted the “short memory” of Brazilians on the subject and recalled a famous case of racism that occurred with him.

BLACK LIVES MATTER! Deaths of George Floyd, in the USA, and João Pedro, in Brazil, motivated demonstrations (Reproduction)

Photo: Lance!

– There are many groups of relevant blacks within society, who are doing work of racism. Only everything is very fast here in Brazil. The Brazilian has a short memory, forgets quickly. If George Floyd’s case hadn’t happened days ago, maybe João Pedro would have been forgotten. Things happen so tragically in Brazil, that we accept it naturally. This can not happen.

Gabriel Jesus, Richarlison, among other stars have positioned themselves on social networks. The demonstrations take place after the death of a black man by a white policeman in Minneapolis, United States. George Floyd, 46, was immobilized and tortured by Derek Chauvin and died of asphyxiation, the autopsy revealed.

In Brazil, another case became known and also had repercussions among the players. The death of the young João Pedro Mattos, 14, impressed Brazilians after the young black man was shot during a police operation in the Complexo do Salgueiro, in São Gonçalo, in May.

The former São Paulo striker, who made a career in German football, recalled a case where he was a victim of racism on the pitch and was expelled for pushing the face of the player who called him “monkey” and “shit black” . The case was reported to the police in 2005.

Defender Desábato, from Quilmes (ARG), was taken to the police station, spent two nights in prison and was released after paying R $ 10,000 bail. He revealed that he received help from the tricolor board, but confirmed the reason that he did not file a complaint.

– Right after that everything happened, six months passed. And I had six months to file a criminal complaint. And when all this happened, we went to the police station and left at 7 am. And when I got home, there were a lot of people on my side. São Paulo gave all possible advice, it never stopped being by my side. But, over time, after one, two, three months, I was alone in the fight. And they only talked about that in my career, they didn’t talk about my football anymore – he said, and went on:

– Today is different, with a social network, with all the technology that we have, this is what happened with George Floyd, if it was in 2005 we might not have known, or just a month, a month and a half later. Perhaps we would not have these acts that we are having today. In 2005 it was different. I was alone in a fight. If it were today, I would do it differently. If I saw the engagement as it is, I would certainly go to the police station to look for my rights.

The wave of protests in the United States continues with several anti-racist demonstrations across the country. In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, he had to prefer to remain active over protests on social networks. In Brazil, the hashtag “Vidas Negras Importam” remains on the rise.

