“If Espanyol is worth a point to us, no”

05/05/2021 at 1:08 PM CEST

Carlos Nieto, Real Zaragoza player, has analyzed the next match against the leader of the Smartbank League. According to the player, with the team in 15th position the draw is not worth them on the next day.

“I do not think they will come to speculate. They will want to achieve the objective as soon as possible and we have to put the need for points first,” he explained. “I don’t understand any other way to go out on the pitch than to win.. If the tie works for them, we need to add three “, he pointed out.

The squad of the Zaragoza team has warned of the offensive danger of the Catalan team that has “very important” players. He also thinks that to counteract this potential in attack the ‘blanquillo’ team will have to perform “a good defensive job and a very serious game” and control the key players of the team who are “those who end up deciding the games when the team does not have its day.”

Nieto, who in the last league match against Lugo reached one hundred games with the Maño team shirt, has stressed that reaching this figure is “a source of pride after so many years in the quarry”, he admitted.You have to know the effort it takes to get to the first team and stay. Every game I have felt privileged and I strive for this shirt and to wear it many more times, “he stressed.

Likewise, he has revealed that his first memory as a fan was the day Real Zaragoza beat Real Madrid 6-1 at La Romareda in the first leg of the 2005-06 season Cup semifinal. “It creates a great illusion in an amateur child, that of being able to be there. I also remember with great enthusiasm my debut at 18 years old and that lack of maturity. Now I have achieved that maturity which is what has led me to play a hundred games with Real Zaragoza “, he pointed out.