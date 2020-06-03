For the political analyst Carlos Tünnermann Bernheim, the so-called “White Paper” of the Daniel Ortega regime was another unsuccessful attempt to sell a normality that has not existed since 2018 in Nicaragua and that also failed to establish the concept of a “singular model”, in suggestion when searching for the flock herd immunity strategy failed, in which the regime insisted so much in said document.

The document, which was presented to the diplomatic corps based in Nicaragua this May 25, is no longer available for download in the propaganda media of the dictatorship, despite all the dissemination campaign it had.

Tünnermann said that the Ortega regime set out for a model that without having proven its efficiency. “They tried to follow the Swedish model, that is, herd immunization, but Sweden is a developed country, with a very strong health system and even with all these conditions in Sweden that model failed and that was recognized by the same director of epidemiology who resigned his position and acknowledged his mistake. Because in Sweden, with this model (herd immunity) it had more than 4,000 deaths from Covid-19. On the other hand, other Scandinavian countries, Norway, Finland and Denmark followed the WHO recommendation of social isolation, which strictly complied with it. None had more than 600 deaths, “said the political analyst.

Carlos Tünnermann, political analyst. LA PRENSA / O. NAVARRETE

Just this Wednesday, the chief epidemiologist at the Swedish Public Health Agency, Dr. Anders Tegnell, admitted on Wednesday that the Swedish model for dealing with the pandemic has had flaws and that the country should have taken more rigorous measures since the beginning of the pandemic. by Covid-19.

“If we were to face the same disease knowing what we know today, I think we would end up doing something halfway between what Sweden did and what the rest of the world did,” Tegnell said in an interview with Swedish public radio station, according to international media publications.

The Citizen Observatory, a union that brings together doctors and activists created to break the dictatorship’s censorship of the advance of the pandemic in Nicaragua, announced on Tuesday that it registers more than four thousand infections and 980 deaths due to suspicion of Covid-19. For its part, the Ministry of Health reported on Tuesday that Nicaragua only registers 1,118 infections, with 46 deaths.

Regime continues its strategy of mass calls

The «White Paper» explains why Orteguismo has not stopped calling marches and promote meetings and visits to businesses and recreational activities. According to Tünnermann, it is for the economic ambition of the regime, which they did not even set aside for the right to health and life.

“In an underdeveloped country, in the face of a pandemic, attention should have been given to health and people’s lives, not the economy, because people’s lives cannot be restored. On the other hand, the economy, little by little the contagion curve flattens, the economy can be reopened, and sooner or later, the economy will recover, while the lives of people who die from the pandemic will not recover, “said the political analyst.

“By following that model, they rather promoted the contagion of the people, because they wanted to seek herd immunity and that explains why they called for the‘ Love in the time of Covid ’and other activities,” added Tünnermann.

Also Read: Epidemiologist warns that without strict quarantine the pandemic in Nicaragua “will be lethal” and will last more than three months

Tünnermann opined that having published the White Paper does not mean that the Ortega circle of power believes in the document, but rather that it was a desperate attempt to make the population believe in it and follow their normal life, and in this way, not diminish the economy. “If Daniel Ortega and his wife and vice president, Rosario Murillo, believed in their ‘White Book’, they would not be locked up without leaving their home, practicing the recommendations of the international health organizations, PAHO and WHO, in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic ».

Julio Icaza Gallard, former Nicaraguan representative to the UN. THE PRESS / ARCHIVE

The former Nicaraguan representative to the United Nations (UNO), Julio Icaza Gallard, said that “herd immunity” “is a Darwinian strategy, based on the survival of the fittest.”

Icaza assured that not only “it requires paying the highest price in infestations and deaths, but it is also not safe, because the degree of immunity that is acquired after overcoming the infestation is still being investigated.”

“It contradicts all of humanity’s progress in health and social security, which has made possible an unprecedented increase in life expectancy. It implies condemning to death the most vulnerable population, the elderly and the chronically ill. But the pandemic also affects young people and even children. It affects medical and health personnel, who are unprotected, without lack of resources and in collapsed hospitals, “explained Icaza.

“The herd immunity strategy not only privileges the economy over people, so it is an immoral strategy, which Pope Francis called” viric genocide, “he added.