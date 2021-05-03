If Crowe is Zeus, does Hercules arrive in the MCU?

All about ‘Thor 4: Love & Thunder’

‘Thor: Love & Thunder’ is one of the most anticipated films of phase 4 of the MCU. Beyond why Taika Waititi repeats in the direction, the number 3 of the God of Thunder is one of the best films of the MCU, for everything that can change the future of the universe. We will know what will become of the God of thunder, but also of the Guardians of the galaxy Or should we say Asgardians of the galaxy? Not to mention Natalie Portman taking the Mjölnir …

In addition, there is the Russell Crowe element, who is in the Australian shoot for more than bringing together two of the great figures of the koala country in the same film. While we wait for Hugh Jackman, Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie to join in as well, the truth is that the hype soared when Crowe confirmed last week that he is playing none other than Zeus.

I’ll get on my bike and go to the Disney-Fox studios, and around 9.15, I’ll be Zeus.

Odin and Freya deceased, with Loki dead in the present timeline despite his series and Hemsworth already in his fourth solo film (it should not be long before the hammer also gives way), it could be the beginning of the inclusion of the Greek gods. You start with Zeus and, of course, you follow Hercules.

In the comics version, Zeus does not come from a mountain but from the Olympus Dimension, similar to the Asgard world, outside of Earth. However, their powers are similar, with handling of the skies and the Lightning. Come on, sparks will fly between him and Thor (the joke was inevitable).

Hercules, for his part, is also a very strong but quite thug demigod, who can already be with villains as with heroes. A livelier who moves between parties and women but who does not reject a challenge. Here we see him pushing Thor and staying with the girl

Marvel comics

Can you imagine this with Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster? In the comics it also has a kind of adamantium mace that can seriously rival the Mjölnir. Thus, the arrival of Zeus could include Hercules as a rival, more or less friendly, for the God Thunder. As Digital Spy drops, and given the funniest side that Thor has acquired in the MCU, if Marvel were looking for a replacement for the future Avengers team, few better options, due to similarities, would be Hercules.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io