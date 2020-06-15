The agreement signed between the governments of Mexico and Cuba amounts to some 135 million pesos for salaries and research.

A contingent of hundreds of Cuban doctors and nurses could extend their stay in the Mexican capital beyond July, when an agreement of six million dollars to fight the pandemic ends, if the cases of coronavirus continue to grow, an official from . told .. high rank.

In May, 585 health workers from the Caribbean island, one of the largest crews that the Communist government has deployed to treat the coronavirus, arrived in Mexico City, the epicenter of the pandemic in the country.

Oliva López, Health Secretary of the capital, explained to . that the agreement, signed between the state Institute of Health for Welfare (Insabi) and the Cuban Ministry of Health, amounts to about 135 million pesos (about six million dollars). ) intended for salaries and research.

In addition, it involves « not only direct care, but also advice, field work, epidemiological work and a part of protocol analysis » which includes, in addition to doctors and nurses, biomedical engineers and epidemiologists, said the capital official. Accommodation and per diem are covered thanks to private donations, he revealed.

« It is planned (that the agreement will last) until July 31, but with the possibility of extension, » López told . in a telephone interview on Friday. « We have to highly value the dynamics of the epidemic and the possibility that our workforce is already stabilized. »

Mexico City accumulates almost 37 thousand cases of coronavirus, 25 percent of the country’s total, making it the most affected entity in Mexico.

According to authorities, Mexico has a deficit of about 6,600 doctors and 23,000 nurses to face the epidemic, which is in its most critical phase. And López said that despite the fact that they have hired more than 2,000 doctors and nurses, the capital still suffers from a shortage of health personnel.

Cuba has shipping agreements for doctors and other professionals with almost 70 countries. Havana has said that it has financed many of those support plans, but some – such as Venezuela – are one of the main revenues for the island.

Few details of the conditions of each country’s agreements with Cuba are known., but in one of the most notorious – which it maintained with Brazil until the end of 2018 – Havana kept 80 percent of what it charged for each doctor, according to Brazilian health officials.

The United Nations Special Rapporteur on Contemporary Forms of Slavery, Urmila Bhoola, and the UN Special Rapporteur on Trafficking in Persons, Maria Grazia Giammarinaro, said in November that the working conditions of Cuban doctors would be « forced labor ».

“What we have are volunteer professionals. They are professionals who are interested in sharing their experience ”, López defended. « I have seen the criticism (of the Cuban doctors program) but the role they have in the city is fundamental, » he added after revealing that the island has only reported 2,248 cases of coronavirus and 84 deaths. (Rts)