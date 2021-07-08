“If Conor McGregor loses at UFC 264, he could retire”

Michael Bisping thinks that If Conor McGregor loses to Dustin Poirier this Saturday, July 10 at UFC 264, he could retire.

While speaking on his podcast, Believe You Me, the former UFC Middleweight World Champion said: If he (Conor McGregor) loses, I think there is a possibility that he will retire. I really do. If he’s not going to be the champion, and that’s a long way, what are he going to do? It will always be the main event, but will he only do random fights against people who mean nothing? “

Notice

The retired fighter continued: «He has earned his money. He always said that he would get rich and leave. He has certainly gotten rich. The last part is getting out. If you can’t beat Poirier and can’t fight for the belt any time soon, then what?«. Bisping thus ended his presentation on what he thinks the Irishman would do if he lost again to the American.

Actually “The Notorious” has retired several times during its career and has always come back. Could the next be the last? Yes. But right now no one is thinking more than Michael Bisping of Conor McGregor’s farewell to mixed martial arts. Even if he lost, he could have great fights with important fighters.

Advertisement