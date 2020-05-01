The organization of the Hungarian GP Formula 1 announced that the race, if confirmed this season, will not have a public presence, regardless of the date it is held. The measure, according to the organizers, was adopted to protect the spectators and everyone involved in the event in the midst of the new coronavirus pandemic.

The race at the Hungaroring circuit is scheduled to take place on August 2, but Formula 1 is remaking the calendar for this season, which has not yet started, after cancellations and postponements caused by the covid-19.

“The Hungaroring team is waiting until the end and is still working with the international rights holder, but it has now become clear that we cannot hold the 35th Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix in front of the spectators, despite all our efforts. In the past few weeks, we have constantly expressed that we are open to any solution to host the Grand Prix again this year, and it became clear yesterday that all of this is only possible behind closed doors. We will continue to work with the international promoter to find the best possible solution “, said the organization, through an official note.

The Hungarians had already announced that the race could not be run until at least August 15, due to the government-imposed ban on events with more than 500 people. The Hungarian GP has been played since 1986, without interruption.

In the view of Formula One boss Chase Carey, the season could start on July 5, with the race of the Austrian Grand Prix, which, however, wants security guarantees to host the first race of the year.

Carey hopes the calendar could have “somewhere between 15 and 18 races”. Of all the races scheduled for the season, three have already been canceled (Australia, Monaco and France) and another seven races have been postponed (Bahrain, Vietnam, China, Holland, Spain, Azerbaijan and Canada).

