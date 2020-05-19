The relationship between Atlético-MG and Cazares is tense. With public statements by the player and his manager, Jorge Marino, about the desire to play in another team, that there should be no renewal with Galo, generated a reaction from the alvinegro.

Cazares comes on a constant collision course with the Rooster, generating a strong reaction from the direction of the club- (Photo: Bruno Cantini / Atletico)

Photo: Lance!

The Atletican president, Sérgio Sette Câmara, openly criticized Cazares and will demand that he fulfill the contract with the mining team, which wins at the end of this year. Sette Câmara also said he could negotiate the midfielder before the end of the year.

-He has a contract. You have to comply. He will want to demand from us, when he leaves, until the last penny of the last day of the current contract – – said Sette Câmara, in a live with the journalist Afonso Alberto.

Cazares, who has been with the club since 2016, has always had a history of being a talented player, but unstable off the pitch, which reflected in his performance.

Sérgio Sette Câmara commented on Atlético’s high investment in the player and recalled that in four years of Galo, he had ups and downs with the white shirt and controversies outside the field, such as the most recent, when playing “naked” with Otero in Santa Luzia, Grande BH, disobeying the quarantine.

– Atlético invested money at the time when I brought him from Banfield. Jorge Marino took a percentage in the negotiation, the player must have taken gloves at the time, a high salary, the player had problems here for a period, he goes to the newspaper wearing the club shirt with our sponsor because of bad behavior, denigrating the club image. This also weighed heavily on Cazares’ career, ”said the president, who even spoke of the low valuation of the midfielder in Minas.

-And he didn’t value himself as he could. It is a pity, we know this story and where it will end. I have the right to stay with him until the last day of the contract. And, during that period, if a proposal appears, we see if we can negotiate and replace what we have invested in it, ”he explained.

In a harsh tone, Sette Câmara commented that Cazares could have left the club well, with a good sale, serving both sides well, but his out-of-field behavior hindered several businesses.

– Did you make big games? He did, but he also played bad games. He also behaved inconsistently with a football athlete on a salary he has. I remember that I was trying to negotiate the Cazares with a check in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and he gave me the complete Cazares file. Nowadays, the guy goes on google and sees everything about the player. In the case of Cazares, the extra-field is, at the very least, questionable, which does not help – said Sérgio Sette Câmara, saying that the Rooster will not be hostage to the player.

-If he doesn’t want to stay at Atlético, it’s his bad luck. He fulfills the contract until the end and goes wherever he wants. Atlético have 112 years of history. There is no one irreplaceable in the club, least of all Cazares. He is not going to make us kneel, ”he concluded.

See too:

L columnist! analyzes security measures adopted in the return of Alemão and Brazilian football