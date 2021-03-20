If Apple released a new iPod nano it might look like this

It has been many years since we officially said goodbye to the Ipod nano. Surely, since then few have considered the need to have a similar device again. But a new concept could, with good reason, generate the desire to have one of these in our collection of devices with the logo of the bitten apple.

At first glance, the concept presented by Tech Blood seems inspired by the AirTags models leaked weeks ago, with iPod touch functionalities, to result in this great new iPod nano.

Having an iPod Nano makes sense again with this idea

Shared via YouTube video, available below, this new concept imagines what would happen if you created a modern iPod nano. Unlike the original device, this one features a circular shape, with the screen, very similar in appearance to that of Apple in 2021. And of course, with the screen tactile.

This new iPod 2021 concept shows how Apple could bring back iPods. This circular iPod is easy to hold and carry. It comes with its own operating system, which makes the user interface totally intuitive. As can also be seen, the concept shows an interface similar to iOS that is actually its own custom operating system. But podcasts, music, and even Siri are present and correct.

Most of the concepts focus on devices that Apple could be developing. But with the iPod Nano, every once in a while there is a good idea with a compelling result. Everyone loved owning an iPod, so here’s a great idea for Apple, from A new iPod with the latest technology from Cupertino!