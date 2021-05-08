The president of Castilla-La Mancha, Emiliano García-Page, has been very critical of the fact that finally at midnight this Saturday the state of alarm decreed at the state level will decline despite the insistence of several autonomous communities of be able to extend it for another week, a scenario in which you have sent a notice: “If another wave comes, some will say goodbye”.

At a press conference to explain the details of the new regulations In the region, García-Page has said that “citizens have to understand that today things are changing forwards through the efforts of all, and only the responsibility of all can make these steps forward not mean a retreat,” he wished .

García-Page trusts that a fifth wave does not appear of contagions in the national territory.

If that wave arrives, “for some it will be a goodbye”, since “any management made by public administrations carry a responsibility“.

Thus, he prefers that what can be decided by consensus does not end up being “imposed”, alluding to the end of the state of alarm without further negotiation by the Government of Spain.

Apart from the “noise” in recent months, he has argued that the autonomies have worked in harmony over the last few weeks, and therefore regrets that the state of alarm has finally waned.