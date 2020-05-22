Related news

The volatility has been installed in the bags from all over the world, whose indexes are imprisoned by swings that make it difficult to find trends. Monica Triana and Carlos Gil, trading analysts at Investment Strategies, warn: “If the three Wall Street indices do not go together, recovery will cost a lot to be sustainable“

The two experts assure that, despite the fact that the stock wobbles have calmed down and even some rebounds begin to be perceived, “The situation of the markets has not changed substantially”. In this sense, they underline that what happens is that “investors have a great interest in seeing the light at the end of the tunnel, and they react aggressively to the slightest positive news.”

The problem is that, in the face of this buying euphoria of the most modest investors, “the large investment funds have not yet entered and there are even some that are short ”, they warn.

Investment Strategies trading analysts review the market.





Investment strategies

In this context, they point out that “the Ibex 35 is at the bottom of a side important and as long as the banking sector does not react it is difficult for the index to come out ahead ”. In this sense, there are several financial entities that in recent days have reached record lows.

Regarding Wall Street, they comment that “if you compare the future of the S&P 500 with those of the Dow Jones and NasdaqThey apparently have a very similar graph, but the situation of the indices is different because the Nasdaq is about 350 points from the historical maximum, the Dow Jones still has a strong pull to overcome the level equivalent to 3,000 points in the case of the S&P 500 ”.

They also advise prudence in pharmaceutical companies involved in the race to find a cure for coronavirus. Of two of the most outstanding, Moderna and Gilead Sciences They point out that “they are in a technical moment that is much more delicate than it seems, although they present strong movements every time a news item comes up.”

.