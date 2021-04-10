“If all is well, Pau Gasol will play against Real Madrid”

04/10/2021

Barça coach Sarunas Jasikevicius said this Friday about the presence of Pau Gasol in the Endesa League classic next Sunday against Real Madrid that the pivot “will play if all is well.”

The technician commented that they will go “day by day and without thinking very far” about Gasol’s presence in the games. “This is the plan that I like and now I don’t know how he’s going to get up tomorrow,” he commented. Jasikevicius the day the Sant Boi player wore the Barça shirt again.

Asked about how he saw the Barça center in his first game in two years, Jasikevicius commented that he saw “good” combining “incredible” actions with others in which he lacked “rhythm and timing”.

Jasikevicius said that Sant Boi’s debut was “the most positive” of the game that his team lost against Bayern Munich and which is “great news for Barça and important for the club” that he is back on the pitch competing.

The technician pointed out that has “the feeling” of having “a great player” in his squad which is “very good” but with which they have to go “little by little”.

“He will improve for sure without a doubt but we must not forget that he is a 40-year-old man who arrived in one of the toughest games in the Euroleague against an opponent who played very well and with a lot of physique”explained the technician.

The words of Jasikevicius towards some of the other players who could not lead their team to victory in the last match of the Euroleague regular phase were not so laudatory.

“We need to put the batteries and hopefully the players understand it. There were people who needed this game and did not take advantage of the opportunity, as is quite usual, “said the coach.

Jasikevicius downplayed the rival in the quarterfinals and the fact that if they play against Zenit Saint Petersburg they may have the public against.

“We have to worry about ourselves, put the batteries and be more bastards, because in a play off to five games to be worth more than tactics, “said the coach.