If all goes well, Alfa Romeo could resurrect the legendary GTV and Duetto

Alfa Romeo has become a “General Staff” affair for Stellantis. The Italian house has not found its place in the automotive sector for years and now has a golden opportunity on its hands. So much so that in its long life cycle it has never had so many possibilities of financing and technical resources. The problem is that those responsible will have to measure their steps very well since the public does not finish welcoming it as it should.

Since the merger of FCA and PSA materialized Alfa Romeo headlines have multiplied. One of the hardest took place a few days ago. In it Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis, announced that the support they would provide to the Italian house would be for ten years. In this period he has to integrate efficiently with his new “sisters”, improve its range and launch profitable products. But it seems that there will be more than cars «household appliances» …

Alfa Romeo, before taking this step, needs profitable and volume models

Apparently, Jean-Philippe Imparato, the new boss of Alfa Romeo has offered some very interesting statements about the future he would like for the house of biscione. For now there is nothing officially confirmed, but this executive would be in favor of resurrecting two mythical models: the Duetto and the GTV. If we review the words he has said to Carsales, we can understand, more or less, where his intentions go …

«I am very interested in the GTV» “There is no statement or announcement at this time, but I am just giving you the personal feeling that I am very interested in GTV” “Once again, I emphasize that there is no ad at this stage, but the GTV (Gran Turismo Veloce) I am very interested in this concept » “I also love the Duetto. Let me bring Alfa Romeo to a certain level of economic performance, and then we talk »

Alfa Romeo 4C Spider 33 Stradale Tributo: Tribute to a legend!

That these ideas of Imparato can become a palpable reality is something that accelerates our hearts, and a lot. In fact, if you do a little memory, the great Sergio Marchionne already tried to get the GTV back. We were able to see a preview of this project in the form of a teaser in April 2019. However, as with everything that the Italian house tries to carry out, it ended up in “borage water”. We will have to pray that now it does not happen again.

It will be necessary to see what is the next step Alfa Romeo takes. For now he has the Tonale launch, a compact SUV that should help you increase your sales around the world. Later it is time to decide what to do with the Giulia and Stelevio, since they have already passed the halfway point of their life cycle. That is when a completely new range created from scratch with its sisters DS and Lancia should arrive. Patience gentlemen …

Source – Carsales