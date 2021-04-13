“If a team comes with positives at the airport, the game is not played”

04/12/2021 at 8:20 PM CEST

The president of the COE (Ecuadorian Olympic Committee), Juan Zapata, was very effusive in mentioning that all possible measures will be taken so that it is played in the safest way to avoid contagion risks during the Copa Libertadores and Sudamericana in Ecuadorian lands.

This reaction because of the way in which the coronavirus is spreading in the neighboring country and the crisis it faces.

ECUARTORIAN-BRAZILIAN FACTS

This days after the groups were determined in both competitions. The confrontation that has captivated the Ecuadorian authorities is that of Flamengo and Liga de Quito in Group G. The champion of the 2019 edition had a controversial moment last year as he had several infected players and they faced Barcelona.

“This Monday we will look for medical solutions. If a team comes with positives at the airport, that game is not played. And we could take it in a normal state, not just a state of exception,” said Zapata.

Then, he added: “(For example) Tomorrow the League will play against a Brazilian team, so we will not allow the game to be played in case they have positive COVID-19 & rdquor ;.

POSSIBLE MATCHES

We also look at Group C where it is very likely that Barcelona will face Santos, since the current runner-up of the tournament has a 3-1 advantage against San Lorenzo with the second leg to be played on Brazilian soil.

It could also be that Independiente del Valle faces Palmeiras as he has a 2-1 advantage on aggregate against Gremio.

“If it’s one, two or three; do not play. Look, on a commercial plane, nobody shares anything, they wear a mask; But on the charter, footballers share everything. The risk is high risk & rdquor ;, he clarified.

“If they all come negative, the bubble is made from the airport to the hotel, and from the hotel to the stadium. And if there are positives, then unfortunately & rdquor; will not be played, said Zapata.

The group phase begins next week and will be played for the next six in a row to be able to finish this phase prior to the start of the Copa América in June.