Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg intervened in the conflict between Twitter and the President of the United States, Donald Trump.

While Trump declared war on Jack Dorsey's social network by threatening to shut him down through an executive order after the company verified two of his tweets, Zuckerberg opined in favor of the president.

In an interview by Fox News to the Facebook CEO, he commented that his company has a verification policy different from Twitter.

His words were as follows “I firmly believe that Facebook should not be the arbiter of truth, in general private companies, especially these platform companies, should not be in a position to do so.”

Update May 29

In a post on his Facebook account, Mark Zuckerberg commented that if a post by anyone, including an authority, goes over the allowed limits and incites violence, they will be deleted from the platform, this on purpose of what happened in Minneapolis with the death of George Floyd.

On the other hand, President Trump and other Republican politicians have criticized the Twitter platform after verification in two of their publications in which users were alerted to verify the facts.

Trump’s contested tweets related to an allegedly unsubstantiated allegation, where he claimed that voting by mail would lead to rampant electoral fraud.

Through the same platform, the ruler accused that his adherents see his freedom being restricted through the platform.

His words were as follows “Republicans feel that social media platforms totally silence conservative voices.”

“We will either tightly regulate or close them, before we can allow this to happen, we saw that they tried to do it and failed in 2016, we cannot allow a more sophisticated version to happen again.”

Mark Zuckerberg criticized Twitter for Trump validation

With the passing of the hours, Trump announced that he will sign an executive order on social media companies, with a change to section 230 that is the legislation that protects social networks.

This regulation protects social media platforms from being responsible for the content that their users post on their sites.

That is why, eliminating this regulation would expose platforms such as Facebook, YouTube and Twitter to receive demands from users.

On the other hand, today Thursday morning the ruler commented on the executive order, noting that “this will be a great day for social networks and JUSTICE”, through Twitter.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey issued a comment a few hours ago regarding the situation, supporting the decision your company chose.

The message says that “our intention is to connect the points of the conflict declarations and show the disputed information so that people can judge for themselves.”

Dorsey sentenced his response, noting that “greater transparency on our part is essential so that people can clearly see why behind our actions, ultimately, there is someone responsible for our actions as a company, and that is me.”

Mark Zuckerberg: If a publication incites violence, it is deleted