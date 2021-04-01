if a minor misuses the social network, his parents can be accused of negligence

A judge in Spain has handed down a sentence based on the misuse of TikTok by a minor.

Exposure on social media is always a thorny issue and if it affects minors even more. Precisely for this reason, the sentence of which Pablo Duchement, a well-known computer judicial expert, has been echoed today.

As explained by the expert in a thread on his Twitter account, a judge in Spain has handed down a sentence for the misuse of TikTok by a person under 14 years of age, something that, in some cases, can be considered negligent behavior on the part of parents.

A pioneering sentence in Spain

For the first time in Spain, a judge has ruled on the use of TikTok by minors under 14 years of age: if they use it no parental control or they use it improperly (for example to talk to strangers or upload inappropriate content), this could be considered negligent conduct in guard and custody.

In fact, according to the expert, a favorable ruling has been achieved for one of the two parents precisely because the other allowed the child a uncontrolled use of TikTok.

Hoy me he despertado con la sonrisa en la cara. Papis y mamis de España, los Jueces ya van pronunciándose: Si vuestro peque tiene menos de 14 años, le dejas tener móvil sin control y tiene #TikTok, o si lo tienes vigilado, pero le dejas instalar ese peligro y lo usa mal… pic.twitter.com/ApC6RksjXz — P. Duchement🍏 (@PDuchement) March 30, 2021

Is it legal for a minor to use TikTok?

If we attend to the use policies of TikTok Spain, from the social network itself it is reported that its use should not be allowed to children under 13 years of age, although, just take a walk through the Chinese app to see for yourself that this restriction not fulfilled in all cases.

From TikTok they recommend parents monitor your children’s smartphone use, even offering the possibility of filing complaints against those accounts managed by minors. Likewise, it is emphasized that TikTok has an age indicator in the App Store, classifying it as not recommended for children under 12 years of age, a warning that the Google Play Store replicates, labeling it as “content for young people”.

Which means that: 🚸If you do not have prior consent from both parents and …

🚸you have less than 13 years …

🚸can message with less than 16 …

🚸and / or you can create videos with less than 18… ⚠️HAS LIED IN THE ACCOUNT CREATION FORM⚠️ It misuses the network. – P. Duchement🍏 (@PDuchement) March 30, 2021

From there, TikTok advises parents to activate parental control actions to prevent these types of apps from being downloaded to children’s devices.

Finally, from the ByteDance platform they also recommend that parents control the activity of their teenage children in the same activating features like family sync to modify settings such as the visibility of an account, the time of use of the app or direct messages among many others.

Beyond the recommendations of TikTok, in Spain it is necessary that, between 14 and 18 years, have consent of both parents for your using the app. A use that also it won’t be complete, since functions such as publishing your own content, comments, search or messaging should be limited.

Related topics: Social media, TikTok

Do you use Instagram? Click here and enter our Instagram community to be the first to see our stories: @ andro4allcom

Do you use Telegram? Click here and enter our Telegram community to be the first to find out about all the news about Android: t.me/andro4all